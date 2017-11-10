Daly missed England's training camp in Portugal late last month after sustaining the injury while for the Premiership club and was expected to miss all of the internationals with the initial diagnosis suggesting a recovery time up to three weeks.

"I had a couple of days off and then came into the club and then realised my knee wasn't as bad as we first thought," Daly told reporters on Thursday.

"I came in and said, 'I think I can run'. It's 100 percent good to go on Saturday..."

"I think technically there is probably a bit of a tear in the MCL but I think it is very, very minor but it feels really good, back to normal and ready to go."

The British and Irish Lions winger was sent off after four minutes against the Pumas last November and Daly is keen to put that performance behind him.

"It wasn't the best for me," the 25-year-old said. "It'll be nice to get 80 minutes against Argentina. It was one of things that happened, everyone's been great with me around that period."

Following the Argentina clash, Eddie Jones' side take on Australia on Nov. 18 and Samoa on Nov. 25.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)