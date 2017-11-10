Dawid Malan says as a South African Englishman he expects to cop some from Australian crowds. (AAP)

As an Englishman with South African pedigree, Dawid Malan knows what's coming.

Crowd abuse and sledging.

"It's the whole challenge of an Ashes series," he told reporters in Adelaide on Friday.

"I'm actually looking forward to seeing what I get called, what sort of lines they have. They do say most of the lines are funny.

"I think you probably get the odd guy that crosses the line a few times. You've got to learn to deal with that."

Malan, a 30-year-old middle order batsman who has played five Tests, was born in London.

Aged seven, he moved to South Africa with his family.

Eleven years later, he returned for a stint of coaching at Northamptonshire expecting to return to South Africa but never did.

"I was born in England, I have lived in England for 19 years of my life. I'm as English as they come," Malan said.

"If people want to give me stick about my old man moving to South Africa and taking me when I was seven, then so be it - I didn't really have a choice.

"I probably will never move back to South Africa, as much as I enjoy the country and as good as the country has been to me.

"England is my home and that is where I see my future."

Malan had all but given up hope of Test cricket when summoned for his debut last July - ironically, against South Africa.

The prospect of playing an Ashes Test hadn't crossed his mind.

"I never imagined I would be playing one," he said. "Even if someone had said to me last year you would be playing in an Ashes, I would have probably laughed at them."

Now in Australia for the five-Test series starting on November 23, Malan has re-set his sights.

"You don't want to be a casualty, you want to ... play all five Tests, that is the goal," he said.

"For me personally, every Test series is about scoring runs and about scoring as many runs as you can - it's your career, it's your future."