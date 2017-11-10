Lebanon skipper Robbie Farah has spoken for the first time since England's Jermaine McGillvary was cleared of biting him in their Rugby League World Cup clash

Lebanon captain Robbie Farah insists he has moved on from his allegation that England winger Jermaine McGillvary bit him during their Rugby League World Cup clash.

McGillvary faced being rubbed out for the rest of the tournament after being accused of biting last week but was cleared by a judiciary panel on Wednesday.

"Whatever happened last week I left on the field and that was for the match review committee to deal with," Farah said ahead of Lebanon's next pool match against Australia on Friday.