Shanshan Feng has carded a one-over-par 73 to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA in China.

Feng, who won last week in Japan, had an up-and-down round on Friday with three birdies and four bogeys to be seven-under 209 overall. Feng is looking to become the first back-to-back winner in 2017.

"Given that today was actually very, very windy, I really held up ground, especially with my approach shots to the greens," Feng said.

Second-round leader Ashleigh Buhai (76) dropped to third place, two strokes behind Feng. Moriya Jutanugarn (68) hit seven birdies at Hainan to move up six places into second at six under.

"It's been pretty solid so far this week," Jutanugarn said. "It just helps to be patient a lot on this golf course. Some lucky bounce and just ... it's golf. I'm really enjoying this week so far."

No.1-ranked Sung Hyun Park and Na Yeon Choi (both 68) moved up from 20th place into a tie for fourth.

Australia's Minjee Lee, the defending champion, is well out of contention, 11 shots off the lead (220) after a third-round 76.

Sarah Jane Smith is the best-placed Australian on 217, having shot a 71 on Friday, while So Oh (222) is two strokes behind Lee after a 77.