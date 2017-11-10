Wallabies halfback Will Genia says he is fit and firing after recovering from a calf injury that ruled him out of last week's win over Japan.

Wallabies halfback Will Genia says he has fully recovered from the calf injury that ruled him out of last week's win over Japan and is ready to put Wales to the sword.

Genia will win his 86th cap at the Principality Stadium on Saturday (4.15am Sunday AEDT) and said the side is brimming with confidence following last week's 63-30 win in Yokohama, coming on the back of a long-awaited victory over the All Blacks.

"It's back to 100 per cent, it's a bit hard when you have to sit back and watch training and games," Genia said.

"But I tried to help the guys that were playing as much as I could but it was great to be able to bounce around in training for the first time in two weeks."

"It was only a minor strain and it was just a case of resting it. I wanted to play against Japan but the boss wouldn't let me.

Genia, at 29, is very much the elder statesman of a youthful side, and young centre Samu Kerevi credited his former Queensland Reds teammate for his fine performance against Japan.

Kerevi subsequently kept his place in the side ahead of Karmichael Hunt and Genia said he was delighted to see how well the 24-year-old played.

"I room with Samu all the time and he got stuck in a cycle of questioning everything," he said.

"He was like 'shall I do that?' 'Go up?' 'Sit back?'. I just told him to back himself and when he's out there just make simple decisions and he did that.

"He carried hard and played to his strengths and he played very well.

"I enjoyed watching the game last week, the boys put on a performance that was great to watch."