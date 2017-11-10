Chris Gayle wants $US300,000 to do an interview about successfully suing Fairfax Media. (AAP)

West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle has promised to tell all about his court experience in Sydney in a chequebook news interview.

Chris Gayle is asking more than $400,000 to do a tell-all interview about his Sydney court win, declaring his exclusive account of suing Fairfax Media for defamation would be "like a movie".

The West Indian cricket star has claimed on Twitter he was taken lightly ahead of his legal proceedings against Fairfax over articles it published claiming he exposed himself to a female massage therapist.

Gayle also suggested there was manoeuvring to have him banned from cricket.

The powerful opening batsman said the 60 Minutes-styled interview would be awarded to the highest bidder.

"I have a very interested successful story to tell!! It can be an exclusive 60mins interview or y'all just have to wait on my next book!" he said.

"It's about what transpired in court and behind the scenes in Australia, how they went to bigger heads to get me ban.

"How they want to use me as a scapegoat over a interview-I'll tell you what I do every day after court, believe me, when I break this down to y'all it will be like a movie!"

"No holding back! Biding starts at US$ 300K ($420,000) for this interview! So much to say & I will!

"Even what transpired in the mediation couple weeks before court...they take me lightly but I never scared of the media! I was ready to fight until my last breath!

"Who ready for my story just let me know..you will have to visit Jamaica for this interview!"

Gayle is already set to benefit financially after a NSW Supreme Court jury found in his favour on October 30.

In the fall-out, his lawyer called for aggravated damages to be awarded on top of general damages after alleging the "sensational" stories involved an extended smear campaign.

Four jurors found Fairfax had not established that Gayle had exposed himself to masseuse Leanne Russell in the team dressing room during a Sydney training session at the 2015 World Cup.

They also found Fairfax was motivated by malice when it published the articles in three of its newspapers in January 2016.

Fairfax said after the court case it did not believe it had received a fair trial after its failed application to have the jury discharged.

Gayle last played for the West Indies during their one-day tour of England in September.