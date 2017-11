Paceman Josh Hazlewood says he doesn't need to play another game before the first Ashes Test, despite having had just one first-class hitout.

Hazlewood is out of the NSW team for next week's game against Queensland so he can join the Australian camp after he took six wickets in his first-class comeback from a side strain.

"I don't think there's a need to play another game, I think I'm ready to go now," Hazlewood said on Friday.