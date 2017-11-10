New Australia citizen Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has played down the significance of her allegiance switch from Russia for the Winter Olympics.

The 17-year-old will pair with Harley Windsor in South Korea in February after they won this year's world junior championship and gained Olympic qualification.

Alexandrovskaya received her citizenship two weeks ago and says swapping allegiances has been seamless.

"Nothing changes. Just the passport," she told AAP.

"I didn't compete for Russia, just maybe one competition when I was 11 or so. I can't feel a big change.

"It doesn't matter which country but I love to represent Australia."

The Australian Olympic Committee have selected Alexandrovskaya for Pyeongchang despite a difficult experience with another Russian import Tatiana Borodulina.

In 2010, the short track speed skater had her citizenship expedited amidst much fanfare but it was later revealed she'd been suspended while competing for Russia because of missed drugs tests.

She performed poorly at the 2010 Vancouver Games for Australia and returned to compete for Russia at the Sochi Olympics four years later.

Alexandrovskaya's coach Galina Pachin said her pupil had shown mental resilience beyond her years.

"She's very happy. When I picked up the passport for her, she was taking photos and excited and smiling," Pachin said.

"Being part of the Australian team, they welcomed her very well and she feels very comfortable. This is her new home. She's only a child but she can handle being on her own. She's a very independent person.

"I think it doesn't matter which country you represent. If you can achieve your goals in sport, that's what it's all about."

Alexandrovskaya has played down her and the 21-year-old Windsor's prospects for Pyeongchang given their youth, instead expressing more hope for future Olympics.

"We don't have to be first, second or third. We just have to do what we can," she said.