A batch of Ireland's International Rules side has fallen ill ahead of Sunday's Test against Australia.

Those affected have been quarantined to prevent a viral illness spreading before the Adelaide Oval fixture.

"Three or four others, along with myself, have been affected by one of those problems that is associated with long-haul flights," Irish physiotherapist Enda McGinley has told the BBC.

"All the steps are being taken to limit its spread within the camp because it's obviously far from ideal.

"Players that are affected have been given single rooms and everybody has individual water bottles so all the steps that can be taken, are being taken."

Ireland expects affected players to recover in time to play in the opener of the two-Test series - the second match will be played in Perth on Saturday week.

But the Irish will also face temperatures of 34 degrees forecast for Adelaide this weekend and the Australians are offering a far from sympathetic ear to their plight.

"It's good to know the Irish have been a bit sick," Collingwood stalwart Scott Pendlebury said.

"And it's good to know that it's going to be 34 degrees on Sunday. It will be nice and hot and we're looking forward to playing in the sweltering conditions."

Pendlebury said the appointment of Shaun Burgoyne as captain was universally welcomed by the Australian squad.

"Everyone was stoked for him," he said.

"It's a great acknowledgement for his career in AFL. He's a four-time premiership player ... the whole group is really happy with the choice."