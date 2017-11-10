The Liberal National Party would set up four new drug and alcohol rehab centres across the state as part of a $52 million plan to tackle ice if it wins the November 25 Queensland election.
The plan includes almost $32 million for the centres in Cairns, Wide Bay, Toowoomba and Caloundra, as well as $2 million for a dedicated treatment team for indigenous communities.
The LNP would also invest $8 million on a dedicated police ice taskforce, which would work with federal agencies to target the drug's manufacture and distribution.