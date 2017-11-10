The Liberal National Party has pledged more than $50 million to tackle the scourge of ice, including four new rehab centres and extra policing.

The Liberal National Party would set up four new drug and alcohol rehab centres across the state as part of a $52 million plan to tackle ice if it wins the November 25 Queensland election.

The plan includes almost $32 million for the centres in Cairns, Wide Bay, Toowoomba and Caloundra, as well as $2 million for a dedicated treatment team for indigenous communities.

The LNP would also invest $8 million on a dedicated police ice taskforce, which would work with federal agencies to target the drug's manufacture and distribution.