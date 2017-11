Mitchell Moses is bound to play for Australia one day, says Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga. (AAP)

Mitchell Moses will be Lebanon's major attacking threat when the rugby league minnows meet Australia in their World Cup match.

Mitchell Moses will play for Australia one day, according to Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga.

Moses was mentioned as a possible Kangaroos dark horse in the lead-up to the Rugby League World Cup but will instead spearhead Lebanon in their match against Australia on Saturday.

"It's good to see he's improving his game and I've got no doubt he'll play for NSW and Australia down the track, I'm not quite sure when," Meninga said on Friday.