Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has committed more than half a billion dollars to building six new schools and upgrading 17 more if Labor is re-elected on November 25.

More than $300 million will go to the new schools at Yarrabilba, Ripley Valley (primary and secondary), Caboolture, Coomera and North Lakes.

Another 17 existing schools - including some in Brisbane, Bundaberg, Cairns and Toowoomba - will receive $10 million each to improve their facilities.