News Corp has almost doubled it's first quarter earnings, thanks to strong overall performance. (AAP)

News Corp's first-quarter earnings have risen to $US249 million, thanks to strong overall performance and a one-off $US46 million benefit.

News Corp has almost doubled its first-quarter earnings thanks to growth across all business segments including news publishing and, in particular, its digital real estate services.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the three months to September 30, was $US249 million ($A324 million) compared to $US130 million a year ago.

The Rupert Murdoch-led media giant said its operational improvement was driven by continued growth in digital real estate services as well as lower costs from its news publishing business, including Fox Sports, and a one-off $US46 million benefit.

Digital real estate was again the biggest contributor to earnings growth, with the segment up $28 million, or 42 per cent, compared to a year ago.

Chief executive Robert Thomson expects the division to continue to provide growth for News Corp in the coming quarters.

Revenue for the first-quarter was $US2.06 billion, up five per cent on $US1.97 billion in the prior corresponding period, partially thanks to the continued growth from real estate businesses, REA Group and Move.

News Corp said the acquisitions of Australian Regional Media (ARM) and Wireless Group, plus a $26 million positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations also helped push overall revenue higher, but this was partially offset by lower print advertising revenues.

Meanwhile, net income was $US87 million, compared to nil in the prior period, driven primarily by higher total earnings and lower depreciation and amortization expense.