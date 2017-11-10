Brad Thorn admits Queensland Country had become accustomed to life as 'losers' before attacking the NRC season with renewed vigour.

New Queensland coach Brad Thorn has described his inaugural National Rugby Championship campaign as a test case to see if he can turn a rotten team culture around.

The early signs are good, with Thorn's Queensland Country set to play their first NRC grand final on Saturday against the Canberra Vikings after finishing rock bottom last season.

Having won just five matches in their history before this season, a frank Thorn said Country were a team of losers but were ready to stamp their progress with a piece of silverware.