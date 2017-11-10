Geoff Ogilvy has recovered from an early bogey to be the leading Australian golfer after the first round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
Ogilvy carded a three-under par 68 to be in a tie for 21st while Greg Chalmers (69) also made a solid start to share 37th position at the El Camaleon Golf Club
A double bogey on the par 5 5th hole threatened to derail Matt Jones' round before he recovered to shoot 72 while Aaron Baddeley opened with a 73.
Patton Kizzire carried some momentum from last week in Las Vegas by running off six straight birdies and opening with a nine-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead.
Kizzire closed with a 64 in Las Vegas to tie for fourth, his best finish in more than a year on the PGA Tour.
Playing in the first group, Kizzire finished the front nine with two-straight birdies, and then made four-straight birdies on the back nine .
A bogey on the 18th gave him a 62.
Vaughn Taylor played bogey-free for a 64.
Rickie Fowler, playing for the first time since the Presidents Cup, was at 65 along with PGA Tour rookie Brandon Harkins.
AP/AAP