Australia celebrate the wicket of Katherine Brunt, one of four late scalps on day one in Sydney. (AAP)

The second day's opening session shapes as a critical two hours in the battle for the women's Ashes as England prepare to settle in for the long haul.

The visitors went to stumps at 7-235 at North Sydney Oval on Thursday night, having lost four wickets to the pink ball under lights in the final session.

After winning the toss and batting, England have set themselves a target of around 300 on the second afternoon before they believe they will have a clear second-innings advantage on a pitch that is already deteriorating.

"Winning the toss and batting was a good decision on that wicket, it's getting slower and lower already," English opener Tammy Beaumont said.

"Probably if we could get another 50, maybe 75, and get up to that 300 or 300 mark would be great.

"First-innings runs will certainly pile on the pressure, particularly if the pitch does deteriorate. So the three wickets left will be really important for us tomorrow."

Beaumont (70) was England's best with the bat on Thursday, after she faced out the new ball then helped add 93 runs for the loss of just two wickets in the second session.

Whichever team can spend the majority of their time batting through the day during the Test match will likely have a distinct advantage, given the pink ball also proved difficult to take wickets with under sunlight in both team's tour matches last weekend.

It is for that reason Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry said it was vital the hosts skittled through England quickly on Friday as they aim to wrap up the series with a victory in the Test.

"The earlier we can get in to bat the better, but also for the game going forward," Perry said.

"Both teams will want to get a result out of this match.

"I think England will try and push things along in the morning so if we get in during daylight and put on a good base that would be ideal."

However Perry didn't expect Australia to necessarily have the same difficulties with the ball on Friday, or when England began to bowl.

"I've found this using the pink ball a bit in training - some swing more than others. I don't think the first one swung all that much," Perry said.

"The wicket was not hugely responsive either. The second new ball swung a bit more. Obviously we were under lights but the seam was a little bit more raised on that one so it tended to swing a bit more.

"There is definitely enough there (in the pitch) to take 20 wickets."