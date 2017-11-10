Pacific Rim leaders will meet in Vietnam to endorse an agreement on a new pact with out the US.

Leaders of the countries participating in a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned by President Donald Trump have agreed to meet and are expected to endorse a basic agreement on moving ahead without the US

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak say he is "reasonably confident" the 11 countries remaining in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which include Malaysia, will have a basic agreement.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is among those pushing for an 11-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership to be sealed at APEC.

They are trying to find a way forward without the US, the biggest economy and before Trump took office one of its most assertive supporters. Trump has said he prefers country-to-country deals and is seeking to renegotiate several major trade agreements to, as he says, "put America First."

Najib's comments to a business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum followed conflicting reports that a basic agreement had been reached in the wee hours of Friday.

Najib said officials met until 3 am on Friday trying to bridge their differences and produce a statement for the leaders of their countries to endorse.

"I am quite sanguine we will get a deal but of course it has to go through a process of ratification and some side matters have to be worked out, but at least we have managed to salvage some kind of free trade agreement, which is important for the future of APEC," Najib said.

Vietnamese officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.