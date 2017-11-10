A father who allegedly murdered his six-month-old daughter at home in Perth's southeast has appeared in court, looking sleepy-eyed and dazed.

Paramedics gave the severely injured girl first aid at the Brookdale house on Thursday night then rushed her to hospital, where she died.

Arron Colin Martin only spoke to confirm his name and looked sleepy-eyed when he appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.

He did not react when his daughter's name, Isabella Sully Jean Martin, was read out.

The man was not required to plea and was remanded in custody.

The court heard he will apply for Legal Aid before facing Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on November 29.