Chilean police have prevented former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson from entering the country, citing non-compliance with immigration laws and were putting him on a flight home, the Investigative Police (PDI) said.

Local media reported that the 51-year-old ex-boxer was planning to attend an awards ceremony for action films taking place in Santiago, Chile's capital.

"Detectives from the International Police are re-boarding Mike Tyson for not complying with immigration law," the PDI said on its verified Twitter account on Thursday, alongside a photograph of Tyson walking in an airport with two individuals wearing PDI jackets.

The PDI did not specify which part of the law Tyson did not comply with, and did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking additional information.

Tyson served three years of a six-year US jail sentence for rape in 1992. In 2012, New Zealand revoked an entry visa for Tyson after a charity that was going to benefit from his visit dropped its support due to his rape conviction.