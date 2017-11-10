Slow wages growth will keep downward pressure on inflation over the next few years, the RBA says in its latest economic observations.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has signalled it will likely keep the current historically low official interest rate unchanged as it waits for a slow return to healthy levels of inflation, wages and economic growth.

Australia's inflation rate is expected to rise more slowly than the RBA expected in August as low wage growth continues to depress spending and economic growth, the central bank said in its latest Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) on Friday.

The Australian dollar fell immediately after the 1130 AEDT release of the SOMP, and was trading at 76.82 US cents at 1156 AEDT, down from 76.79 US cents on Thursday.