A ground and aerial search has resumed for a second day in the Kimberley for a missing family including several children.

Police are searching in Western Australia's remote Kimberley region for 11 people that have been missing since Monday.

The travelling party includes Robert Dutchie and his partner Mary Lou Bedford, both aged 63, their 29 year old daughter Myrelle Bedford and her children.

Their white Nissan 4WD might have suffered a fuel leak at Bedford Down Station.

The search resumed on Friday for a second day.

The group were travelling from the Warmun Aboriginal community to Iminjti Community.

Police said they had been told the group know the area and had the ability to survive, based on their knowledge of available water and food sources including fishing in the region.

There are homestead owners also available to assist if required.