Paceman Mitchell Starc had Australian captain Steve Smith hopping around in a fascinating net session at the SCG.

Mitchell Starc had Australian captain Steve Smith ducking and diving on Friday, when three of Australia's premier pacemen tore into two of the nation's best batsmen.

Smith and his vice-captain David Warner got a taste of what England can expect in the Ashes series starting later this month.

In a feisty NSW net session at the SCG, Smith and Warner faced up to the likely Australian first Test pace attack of Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Smith ended up on his backside trying to evade one Starc bouncer and swayed away quickly from another sizzling short pitched delivery from the left-arm quick.

Hazlewood said it usually got pretty willing when the Test quicks bowled to their batting colleagues.

"Especially Starcy against Smithy, it's always good fun," Hazlewood said.

"They (Smith and Warner) are obviously two world-class players, so it always keeps you on you toes and makes sure you get everything out of the session.

"There's no real going through the motions when you are bowling at those two guys."

Smith and Starc exchanged some banter during the fascinating net session.

"That's what they are always like, always into each other and Patty (Cummins) and I just do our thing," Hazlewood said.

"But its easy pretty easy to fire Starcy up."

Smith was however kind to Hazlewood earlier in the week, describing him as an "an absolute genius" and "superstar" following his performance in his first-class comeback from a side strain.

"He must have ben talking about cricket because there's nothing else," Hazlewood quipped in response to the genius comment.

"But it's always good to have that praise of the skipper.'

Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins are all being rested from next week's final round of Shield games before the first Test.