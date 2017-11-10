South Korea's Chung Hyeon and Russian Andrey Rublev have made it through to the final four at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

Chung was pushed hard by Italian qualifier Gianluigi Quinzi before winning 1-4 4-1 4-2 3-4(6) 4-3(3) in the first match to go past two hours at the inaugural event showcasing the world's best players aged 21 and under plus a batch of new rules.

Rublev, who at No.37 is the highest-ranked player in the tournament, looked troubled against Shapovalov in the evening session when he needed treatment on blisters.

But the rugged 20-year-old edged home in a deciding set tiebreak, winning 4-1 3-4(8) 4-3(2) 0-4 4-3(3) to take runners-up spot in Group A in another match that went past two hours.

Fellow Russian, Daniil Medvedev, fared better as the world No.65 beat American Jared Donaldson 3-4(3) 4-2 4-3(1) 4-0 for his second Group B victory.

He was left sweating on hopes of a victory by Croatia's Borna Coric against Russian Karen Khachanov later on Thursday to guarantee a place in Friday's semi-finals.

Chung offered a new twist to the debate about shot-clock, one of several innovations being tested including short sets played to four games and no advantage points.

The 21-year old is a big fan of the scoreboard ticking down for the 25-second rule between points, saying it meant he knew exactly how long he had to clean his distinctive white-framed spectacles.

In the past he has incurred the wrath of the chair umpire by going over time but avoided that fate on Thursday in a match that lasted two hours and six minutes.

All eight group matches before Chung's afternoon clash with Quinzi had been completed in less than two hours - averaging one hour 26 minutes as the ATP experiments with speeding up play.