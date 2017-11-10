Rugby Australia is working on a transition plan for the 2018 Super Rugby season.

Rugby Australia will review the number of players on each Super Rugby roster, as it puts together a transition plan in place for the 2018 season.

RA wants to provide greater opportunity for former Western Force players to remain in Australian Rugby following that franchise's axing from the competition.

One of the Force's best players, Wallabies' hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau, has switched to English club Leicester.

RA doesn't anticipate the four remaining Australian teams making major increases in squad size and player salaries, but has yet to settle on the final figures in both areas.

Under current player contracting rules, Australian Super Rugby teams are subject to a $5 million salary cap across their 30-man core playing squad.

"Collectively across Rugby Australia, RUPA and the four Super Rugby teams we are developing a transition plan for 2018 to assist us to keep our best talent in Australian Rugby, Rugby Australia general manager high performance Ben Whitaker said.

"Unfortunately there isn't a perfect solution that provides a completely equitable outcome for every team in terms of talent access.

"But we believe this short-term measure will enable us to keep a number of talented players in Australian rugby who might not otherwise have stayed in the country, plus ensure financial viability of the Super Rugby system."