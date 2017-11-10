President Donald Trump has arrived in Vietnam where he'll join other leaders at the APEC summit. (AAP)

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Vietnam for the APEC summit.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Vietnam to attend the APEC summit amid regional tensions.

Trump touched down on Friday in the coastal city of Da Nang to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump plans to deliver the second of his two major speeches during the trip.

He'll address a CEO summit and aides say the president will outline his vision of free trade in the region, as well as threats posed by North Korea's aggressive nuclear weapons development.

Trump flew to Vietnam from China, where he abandoned the tough talk that defined his presidential campaign. Instead, he flattered Beijing on trade and its approach to North Korea.