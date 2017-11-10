Donald Trump has outlined his willingness to engage in Pacific trade deals, but only on a bilateral basis.

The US president, who has pulled America out of a Trans-Pacific Partnership being championed by Australia, said he would only engage in bilateral deals.

"What we will no longer do is enter into large agreements that tie our hands, surrender our sovereignty, and make meaningful enforcement practically impossible," he told the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam on Friday.