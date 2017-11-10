Signout
The United States unveiled fresh sanctions against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, targeting 10 officials over alleged corruption and interference in gubernatorial elections last month.

The new sanctions come as EU member states prepare to impose an arms embargo on Venezuela, whose leftist government has sought to tighten its grip on power amid a prolonged economic and political crisis.

"As the Venezuelan government continues to disregard the will of its people, our message remains clear: the United States will not stand aside while the Maduro regime continues to destroy democratic order and prosperity in Venezuela," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

