Former Waratahs and Western Force hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has signed a deal with Leicester and will join the English club after the Wallabies' spring tour.

Veteran hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has become the latest Wallaby to sign a deal with European rugby and will link with Leicester Tigers on a two and a half year contract.

Polota-Nau, a powerful ball-carrier, has made more than 140 appearances in Super Rugby for the Waratahs and Western Force and has 78 Australian Test caps, including World Cup campaigns in 2011 and 2015.

In 2005, at the age of 20, Polota-Nau achieved the rare feat of being capped by his country before he had played at Super Rugby level.

"I'm really looking forward to experiencing what northern hemisphere rugby is about," he said.

"To be privileged to do it with one of the most prestigious clubs of the English Premiership, Leicester Tigers - I believe that not only can I further my game individually, but they have the capacity to add plenty more trophies to their illustrious cabinet and history."

Polota-Nau started in Australia's win over New Zealand last month and was a key member of the Waratahs' 2014 premiership-winning squad.

"Taf is a fierce player with a huge amount of experience in Super Rugby and at Test level," Tigers coach Matt O'Connor said in a statement.

"We think he will add a lot to a very competitive group of quality front-rowers here, working with other international players and we look forward to his arrival next month."

Polota-Nau has been named in the starting line-up for Australia's Test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.