Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving was struck in the nose by a teammate's elbow during a rebound attempt. (AAP)

An ugly incident involving Australia's Aron Baynes has marred Boston's NBA win over Charlotte.

Australian Aron Baynes has been involved in an incident which led to his Boston Celtics teammate Kyrie Irving leaving the court with concussion during his team's 90-87 NBA win over Charlotte on Friday.

Baynes' elbow inadvertently struck Irving - who is also Australian-born - when Baynes was landing after a rebound attempt.

Irving was bleeding from the nose and later ruled out for the rest of the game while being monitored for possible concussion symptoms.

Meanwhile, Paul George scored 42 points and Oklahoma City beat Los Angeles 120-111 to snap a four-game losing streak.

It was George's highest points total since joining the Thunder in an off-season trade.

Russell Westbrook had 22 points and eight assists and Carmelo Anthony and Alex Abrines each scored 14 points in the Thunder's highest-scoring game of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a 94-87 victory over San Antonio in Eric Bledsoe's debut with the Bucks.

Bledsoe started in his first game with Milwaukee three days after being acquired in a trade with Phoenix, finishing with 13 points and seven assists.

Andre Drummond had 16 points, 20 rebounds and a career-high seven assists, and Reggie Jackson made a pair of three-pointers in the final minute to lift Detroit past Atlanta 111-104.

The Central Division-leading Pistons won for the seventh time in eight games.

Aaron Gordon scored 22 points and Nikola Vucevic added 19 to help Orlando beat Phoenix 128-112.

Terrence Ross and reserve Jonathon Simmons scored 17 points apiece and Evan Fournier had 14 for the Magic.

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points and Indiana beat Chicago 105-87 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Bojan Bogdanovic made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Pacers, and Thaddeus Young finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell had 21 points, DeMarre Carroll added 16 and Brooklyn snapped a four-game losing streak to Portland with a 101-97 win.

Finally, Dion Waiters scored 21 points and Miami rallied to beat Utah 84-74.