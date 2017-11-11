Christine Forster, Liberal councillor in the City of Sydney and sister of former prime minister Tony Abbott (L) is caught up in a crowd of protesters (AAP)

Tony Abbott has criticised the "disgraceful behaviour" of protesters after they clashed with police and guests at his fundraising event.

Tony Abbott has criticised the "disgraceful behaviour" of protesters after violent scenes erupted at his Sydney fundraising event on Friday night.

Several hundred protesters outside the event in Redfern confronted invited guests, including Mr Abbott's sister Christine Forster, whose jacket was ripped as she struggled through the crowd.

Ms Forster was forced back from the entrance until police formed a ring around her and pushed their way through the crowd.

Mr Abbott criticised the actions of protesters and defended his sister on twitter on Saturday morning.

"Disgraceful behaviour by protesters last night. Denying Australians' real rights to uphold the supposed rights of boat people," one tweet said.

"My sister is herself a brave campaigner for rights and should never have been assaulted."

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton also attended the fundraising event, but both he and Mr Abbott managed to elude protesters and were not seen entering the venue

One protester was pushed over by a man arriving at the fundraiser, before police were able to intervene.

NSW police confirmed at least three people had been arrested during the protest.

Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon, who was at the protest, defended the protesters and said the refugees on Manus Island needed to be evacuated.

"What was full-on was the police, the police have mishandled tonight," Ms Rhiannon told AAP.

"We're here standing with the 600 men on Manus Island, I'm angry, so many people are angry."