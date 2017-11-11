Craig Overton was one of England's destroyers in their win over a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide. (AAP)

England have beaten a Cricket Australia XI by 192 runs in their tour game in Adelaide.

England wasted little time on Saturday in sealing a 192-run win against a Cricket Australia XI in their tour game in Adelaide.

Set 269 to win, the home side was bowled out for 75 early on the final day.

The CA XI resumed at 7-70 but lost their last three wickets in 30 minutes.

Pacemen Chris Woakes (4-17), Craig Overton (3-15) and Jimmy Anderson (3-12) shared the spoils.

England play the CA XI in another four-day tour game in Townsville starting Wednesday.

The tourists have drafted another fast bowler into their squad for that game, with paceman Jake Ball straining ligaments in his right ankle while bowling on Thursday.

Sussex seamer George Garton will be added to a squad already hampered by injuries.

England have sent fast bowler Steve Finn home because of a knee injury, calling up Tom Curran as his replacement.

And spinning allrounder Moeen Ali is yet to feature on tour as he struggles with a side strain.

Garton had been selected in the English Lions squad for a two-week training camp in Queensland, due to arrive in Brisbane on November 14 before also playing games in Perth.

The left-armer is expected to return to the Lions squad after the Townsville game.

England are also resigned to being without Ben Stokes for the Test series - he remains at home pending the outcome of a police investigation into a street fight in late September.

The first Test against Australia starts on November 23.