Surrey have re-signed Aaron Finch on a two-year Twenty20 contract, the club have announced.

The big-hitting Australian, who has played for Surrey over the last two summers, will return to the Kia Oval for the next two T20 Blasts.

Finch has formed one of the most explosive opening partnerships in T20 cricket with England international Jason Roy during his time at the club.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be back at Surrey," Finch told the club's website. I have enjoyed my time there these past few seasons and am really looking forward to reuniting with the lads and looking forward to a successful summer."

Surrey director of cricket and former England captain Alec Stewart added: "Aaron Finch is one of the leading T20 batsmen in the game and to have secured his services for a further two seasons is great news.

"His opening partnership with Jason Roy is amongst the most destructive in world cricket and he is now very much an integral part of our dressing room."