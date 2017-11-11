An uncharacteristically poor Maori All Blacks have lost 19-15 to the French Barbarians in Saturday's clash (NZT) in Bordeaux.

Having obliterated a poor Canadian side 51-9 last weekend in Vancouver, the Maori side simply weren't at the races in their second and final tour game on Saturday (NZT).

Despite throwing the ball around willingly and chancing their arm, Clayton McMillan's troops conceded far too many knock-ons and penalties.

They gave up two tries to one to trail 19-8 with a little over 10 minutes remaining, and couldn't capitalise on a late penalty-try lifeline.

They'll head back to New Zealand with their tail between their legs, while flanker Akira Ioane will link up with the All Blacks squad this weekend.

It was a niggly encounter in southwestern France, with both sides frequently engaging in histrionics, but also sticking to their adventurous styles.

After trading early penalty goals, it was the Baabaas who struck first.

Having just given up the ball, first-five Jackson Garden-Bachop's punt was knocked down by flanker Baptiste Chouzenoux, who collected to cross the line.

The Maori All Blacks had plenty of chances to reduce arrears, only to blunder with poor handling and decision-making.

Charlie Ngatai and Shaun Stevenson both let opportunities go begging late on, as the Maori went into the break in Bordeaux marginally behind.

Tempers quickly frayed in the second half.

With each side bagging an early five-pointer - through Sean Wainui and Jonathan Pelisse respectively - a late clean-out from Jordan Manihera kicked off a prolonged fracas in which the Maori flanker earned a yellow card.

With a man advantage and a little over 20 minutes on the clock, the Baabaas pressed forward, extending their lead to eight with a penalty goal.

They duly rode out their advantage, and the result.