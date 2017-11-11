Signout
A new study has found 79 per cent of teenagers and 54 per cent of adults have what psychologists refer to as high mobile phone involvement.
HOW DO AUSTRALIANS USE SOCIAL MEDIA?

* Teenagers spend 1200 hours a year (3.3 hours a day) and adults spend 950 hours a year (2.6 hours a day) on social media

* 79 per cent of teenagers and 54 per cent of adults have what psychologists refer to as high mobile phone involvement

* High mobile phone involvement includes using a phone for no particular reason, being unable to reduce usage and feeling distressed at the thought of being without a mobile phone

* 46 per cent of teenagers and 26 per cent of adults reported using social media while in the company of others

* 13 per cent of adults used social media while walking down the street

* 26 per cent of teenagers said they used social media while in class

* Nine out of 10 Australians, aged 14 and over, use social media

Source: Digital Me report, by the Australian Psychological Society

