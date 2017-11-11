HOW DO AUSTRALIANS USE SOCIAL MEDIA?
* Teenagers spend 1200 hours a year (3.3 hours a day) and adults spend 950 hours a year (2.6 hours a day) on social media
* 79 per cent of teenagers and 54 per cent of adults have what psychologists refer to as high mobile phone involvement
* High mobile phone involvement includes using a phone for no particular reason, being unable to reduce usage and feeling distressed at the thought of being without a mobile phone
* 46 per cent of teenagers and 26 per cent of adults reported using social media while in the company of others
* 13 per cent of adults used social media while walking down the street
* 26 per cent of teenagers said they used social media while in class
* Nine out of 10 Australians, aged 14 and over, use social media
Source: Digital Me report, by the Australian Psychological Society