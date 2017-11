Hundreds have gathered in Sydney to mark 99 years since the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I.

Hundreds have gathered in Sydney to commemorate the anniversary of the end of World War I and remember the sacrifices of Australians who fought for their country.

Saturday marks 99 years since the signing of the Armistice that ended the Great War in 1918 after four years of fighting and tens of thousands of Australian deaths.

At Martin Place in Sydney, more than 300 people observed a minute's silence at a ceremony attended by NSW Governor David Hurley and state and federal politicians.