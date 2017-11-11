International Rules' days of biff are apparently done and dusted. (AAP)

The coaches of Australia and Ireland are adamant the days of the biff in International Rules are long gone.

Australia host Ireland in Adelaide on Sunday in the opener to the two-match series of the hybrid game.

While on-field violence has marred past editions, Australian coach Chris Scott and Irish counterpart Joe Kernan say their sides are now committed to playing in a sporting spirit.

"We think we have got an obligation to play the game in the right spirit so this series can not only continue but thrive," Scott told reporters on Saturday.

"We think the game ... doesn't require over-physicality to make it a good spectacle for the fans."

Kernan concurred, saying the era of the game being renowned for on-field brawling was "100 per cent" over .

"Both organisations laid down the law, they didn't want that any more," Kernan told reporters on Saturday.

"You can be physical and stay within the rules. And physicality is a part of our sport and your sport, it only adds to the game so I can't see a problem."

While Scott declared his star-studded side of proven AFL performers ripe for the challenge, Kernan still has some worries after three players fell ill after arriving in Australia.

"This morning, two of them are feeling a whole better ... it might not be what we wanted but we're hoping they will be able to take part," he said.

Scott was rapt with how quickly his players had adapted in training to handling the round ball used in the game.

"It's clearly one of the challenges for us but we have been pleasantly surprised with how well the guys have kicked it," Scott said.

"There's a a problem with relativity there, we haven't been kicking it and comparing ourselves to the Irish.

"So when we look at them in the warm-up tomorrow we might get a rude shock.

"But certainly, compared to two years ago, we think the guys are handling the ball better.

"With the Irish and the way they kick, I expect it will be quite a fast game."

Following the Adelaide encounter, the teams travel to Perth for the series finale next Saturday.