Japan's women have set a team pursuit world record in the first speed skating World Cup of the season in the Netherlands, edging the eight-year-old mark of Canada.

Nana and Miho Takagi and Ayano Sato pulled out a big last lap to clock 2 minutes, 55.77 seconds and improve the 2009 mark of Canada by .02 seconds on Friday.

The Japanese also beat the Dutch world and Olympic champions.

The Dutch were also out of luck in the men's team pursuit where they finished only 10th, way behind the overwhelming South Koreans.