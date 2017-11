David Klemmer has been placed on report for a high shot during the first half of Australia's Rugby League World Cup clash with Lebanon.

David Klemmer could be in doubt for the Kangaroos' Rugby League World Cup quarter-final after being placed on report during their final pool game against Lebanon.

Klemmer was penalised for his shot on Cedars second-rower Chris Saab, who was immediately brought from the field with concussion midway through Saturday night's first half.

Australia are set to finish top of pool A and face Samoa in a final-eight clash next week in Darwin.