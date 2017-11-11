Signout
  • Liberal backbench MP John Alexander (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
1/
Audio
Liberal member for Bennelong John Alexander has announced his resignation from Parliament saying he mostly likely holds British citizenship.
Source:
AAP - SBS Wires
1 HOUR AGO  UPDATED 37 MINS AGO

He announced that he'll stand again for parliament in an upcoming by-election, after renouncing his UK citizenship.

Earlier this week, Mr Alexander, sought advice on whether he is a UK citizen through his father Gilbert Alexander who was born in England in 1907 and arrived in Australia in 1911.

Mr Alexander said he hadn't received official confirmation of his dual citizenship, but said the "balance, the probability of evidence is that I most likely am".

"The obligation that I have is that once I do not hold the view that I'm solely Australian I must resign. Having determined that late yesterday, to my satisfaction, just my choice, I felt I had to resign, that's why I have chosen to do," he told reporters in Sydney.

The former tennis star said he spoke to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday, and told him of his intentions.

"He encouraged me to be decisive, to act expeditiously, and to put things beyond any question of doubt and that's what I think the people of Bennelong want," he said.

He will be the second member of the House of Representatives forced to resign because of their dual citizenship.

Barnaby Joyce is facing a by-election in New England, after discovering he was a New Zealand citizen, because of his father's birth.

Prime Malcolm Turnbull says Liberal MP John Alexander has "done the right thing" by resigning over dual citizenship doubts.

Mr Turnbull has urged Labor MPs with any doubts over their citizenship status to consider doing the same thing and hold by-elections.

"John's done the right thing. The honourable thing," he told reporters in Da Nang, Vietnam where he is attending the APEC summit.

Related reading
Citizenship through marriage the latest threat to MPs
Parliament's citizenship saga now has another layer of complexity with the possibility some MPs may unwittingly have dual citizenship through marriage.
Citizenship saga: High Court confirms three new senators only, Hollie Hughes under a cloud
Three new 'accidental senators' have been confirmed by the High Court in Canberra, ahead of their swearing-in next week.
Xenophon MP Rebekha Sharkie caught up in dual citizenship saga
Ms Sharkie was a British citizen at the time of her 2016 nomination.

More on this topic
World
Latest
Latest
Latest news from SBS News and its partners
Advertisement