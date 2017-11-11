James Maloney, who scored for Australia against Lebanon, looks set for the foot of the mountains. (AAP)

James Maloney has all but confirmed a move to Penrith on a three-year deal beginning from next NRL season.

Maloney will replace former captain Matt Moylan after the Panthers star was unveiled at Cronulla last week.

Penrith are expected to announce the deal next week, however Maloney said he was keen to join what would be his fifth club in 10 years.

"It looks that way. Obviously the deal's not all signed yet but it looks like it's going to go that way. Looking forward to it," Maloney said.

Maloney had his first Rugby League World Cup outing in Australia's win over Lebanon on Saturday, scoring a try and setting up two more at Allianz Stadium.

His signing adds to an impressive recruitment drive over the past three years, including former NSW State of Origin stars Trent Merrin and James Tamou.

Maloney is also the incumbent Blues five-eighth, while Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary is touted as a future representative star.

"It's a really exciting roster. They've got some really talented young kids, really strong forward pack to play behind," he said.

"Looking forward to teaming up with Nathan Cleary. I think he's been tremendous since he's come into the top grade and looking forward to partnering him and hopefully can help him in some way and have a bit of success out there."