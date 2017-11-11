More than 306,000 were trackside at Flemington Racecourse during the Melbourne Cup carnival. (AAP)

The Victoria Racing Club says crowd numbers for the four-day Melbourne Cup carnival have been better than expected amid construction work.

More than 306,000 people have been trackside at Flemington Racecourse over the four race meetings, compared to almost 319,000 last year.

A rise in numbers on Oaks day helped offset a fall on the three other race days, the biggest of which came on the coldest Melbourne Cup day in more than a decade.

The Victoria Racing Club budgeted for a five to 10 per cent decline in attendance due to construction work for the $128 million redevelopment of the members' grandstand.

"We've actually done better than that, which is absolutely magnificent, but it's also about the experience - everyone has had a good time," VRC chairman Amanda Elliott said on Saturday.

Ms Elliott was not disappointed that the Cup day crowd declined by 7000 to 90,536, given the temperature only reached 16C.

"It was a very cold day. We budgeted for between five and 10 per cent down and that was the day that probably hit those targets rather than the other days.

"Oaks day was actually above last year's figures.

"We're not worried at all. They're still so far the four biggest days in Australia by a long shot."

Work on the Club Stand will be completed in late July.

Ms Elliott said the VRC also expected to make a number of announcements including regarding prize money ahead of the 2018 Cup carnival.

MELBOURNE CUP CARNIVAL CROWDS FALL AMID BUILDING WORK (2017 v 2016):

* Derby Day - 87,526 v 90,136

* Melbourne Cup Day - 90,536 v 97,479

* Oaks Day - 63,673 v 60,888

* Stakes Day - Estimated 65,000 (TBC) v 70,351

* Total Flemington four days - Estimated 306,735 (TBC) v 318,854.