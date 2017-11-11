A late goal has given New Zealand's men a 3-2 win over Pakistan at the International Festival of Hockey tournament in Melbourne.

Fighting back twice from a goal down, the Black Sticks did enough to maintain their slim hopes of qualifying for the final against Australia.

New Zealand need the unbeaten Kookaburras to trounce Japan by at least four goals in the last qualifying match later on Saturday if they are to reach the decider.

Otherwise their fate is a playoff for third on Sunday against winless Pakistan.

The scores were locked at 1-1 at halftime after Muhammad Bhutta's penalty corner goal was matched by Hayden Phillips' effort from the field for New Zealand.

Pakistan went back in front through a penalty stroke from Ammad Butt but George Muir levelled two minutes later.

Child had the final say from a penalty corner three minutes from fulltime.

The Black Sticks' previous results were a 1-1 draw with Japan and a 4-1 loss to Australia.