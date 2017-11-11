Ellyse Perry has scored her maiden Test century against England in their pink-ball match in Sydney. (AAP)

Ellyse Perry has hit the highest score by an Australian woman in Test cricket, whacking an unbeaten 213 against England, with the hosts declaring at 9-448.

Ellyse Perry has broken the Australian women's Test record for the highest score, smashing an unbeaten 213 against England in their women's Ashes encounter in Sydney.

Australia declared at 9-448, just four balls after Perry had brought up her double century. The hosts hold a first-innings lead of 168 runs after amassing their third-highest total in Tests.

Perry's mark eclipses Karen Rolton's 209 not out against England in the 2001 Ashes. It is the third highest in the world behind Pakistani Kiran Baluch's 242 in 2004 and Indian Mithali Raj's 214 in 2002.

Incredibly, the score was Perry's first above 100 for Australia after she had passed 50 on 28 occasions across all three formats of the game.

Perry first thought she had her double century when she lofted a ball to the mid-wicket boundary off Laura Marsh on 194, only for replays to show the ball had bounced just short of the rope.

However she brought up the 200 in the following over when she drove Sophie Ecclestone back down the ground and hit her for another four. Perry belted a six later in the over before Australia declared.

The 27-year-old's innings was virtually chanceless, with England's best hopes of dismissing her only coming as she attempted to loft balls into the deep late.

After she was patient amid Friday's mini-collapse of 3-13, she upped the ante as she whacked 11 boundaries in her second 50.

She exploded after dinner to hit 46 in the 50 minutes after the break, as she returned to the sheds with 26 boundaries and one six.

The declaration means Australia will have around 50 minutes to bowl at England's top order under lights with the new pink ball on the second last evening of the four-day Test.