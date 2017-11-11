Sprinter Redzel has cemented his position as Australia's best sprinter, delivering more joy for his 30 owners.

Prize money aside, sprinter Redzel has given his everyday Aussie owners eight million reasons to party.

Redzel has won the $1 million Darley Classic at Flemington, a month after claiming the inaugural $10 million Everest, the world's richest thoroughbred race on turf.

Saturday's win takes Redzel's prize money to almost $8 million.

But it's not all about the money for his 30 owners, who include teachers, police officers, taxi driver, an electrician and concreter.

"Money aside, it's all about the fun," said sparkie Damien Yates, dressed in red 'Redzel Everest 2017' cap, jacket and shoes.

"He just keeps winning and we just keep having a good time."

Yates bought into the horse thanks to a tip from a friend connected to Triple Crown Syndications, which paid $120,000 for him as a yearling.

"She rang me up and said 'look I think you should get involved'," he told AAP.

"I did and the rest is history.

"I owe her a few."

For Yates, the Darley Classic can't compare to winning the first Everest at Sydney's Randwick Racecourse.

"You can't beat the Everest. It's the inaugural. You won't ever beat that."

For co-trainer Peter Snowden, the Group One race has removed any doubt that Redzel is Australia's number one sprinter.

"I thought he did that in the Everest the other day but the hype around him said that he needed to do it again and that's what this guy keeps doing - he keeps proving the doubters wrong and keeps getting it done via professional performances.

"Just jumped, led, sustained speed and just finished it right off.

"It was a dominant win again."

As to the future, Redzel's owners already have next year's Everest - and its increased $13 million in prize money - in their sights.

"The owners have already said they want to have another go at the Everest," Snowden said.

"It keeps on getting more and more money so there's no need to travel them when there's so much money here in Australia.

"But he's just a five-year-old, hopefully he stays sound."

The day's other feature race, the $2 million Emirates Stakes, went to the Darren Weir-trained Tosen Stardom.

"It's a great thrill and great for a horse with such a great pedigree to be able to deliver on the big stage," Weir said.

The race was delayed when popular Kiwi horse Gingernuts needed veterinary attention behind the barriers before being taken away for treatment.

One of his large group of owners also suffered what New Zealand syndicate manager Te Akau Racing described as a medical episode after the race.