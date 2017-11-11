American Patrick Rogers holds the second round lead at the storm-delayed OHL Classic in Mayakoba, Mexico, a shot ahead of world No.10 Rickie Fowler.

American Patrick Rodgers has made four straight birdies to take the lead before poor light ended play at the storm-delayed OHL Classic in Mayakoba, Mexico.

Rodgers was at 11 under with three holes remaining in the second round at El Camaleon Golf Club.

He was one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler, who also had three holes remaining, and Patton Kizzire, who posted a 70 for the clubhouse lead at 10-under 132.

Rodgers, who was 7 under for his round when play was suspended, is one of the few players from the high school class of 2011 still trying to win on the PGA Tour.

Others from that class include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Xander Schauffele.

Three Australians sit eight shots from Rodgers' lead at 3-under. While Matt Jones and Geoff Oglivy completed their rounds, Greg Chalmers still had four holes to play.

The second round will resume on Saturday morning.