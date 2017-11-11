The rules of International Rules at a glance

THE RULES OF INTERNATIONAL RULES

* 23 players a side - 15 on the ground, eight interchange

* Four 18-minute quarters

* A goal (six points) is scored when the ball is kicked or knocked - not handballed - into the net

* An over (three points) is scored when the ball goes over the crossbar

* A behind (one point) is scored when the ball is kicked or knocked between the goal and point posts

* No boundary throw-ins: possession awarded against team which last touched the ball

* A player on the ground can't pick the ball up but must knock it on

* Tackling above the thigh and below shoulders is allowed

* Bumping permitted but shepherds aren't

* Handpassing is restricted to maximum of four in a row before a player must kick

* Players given yellow card are sent off for 10 minutes, players given red card sent off for remainder of game