Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says Saudi Arabia has declared war on Lebanon and Hezbollah, and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who resigned in a speech from Riyadh on Saturday, is being detained in Saudi.

In a televised address on Friday Nasrallah said Hariri's resignation was an "unprecedented Saudi intervention" in Lebanese politics and called for Hariri to return to Lebanon. He said Lebanon's government was still legitimate and had not resigned.

Saudi Arabia will fail in Lebanon as it has done in other parts of the region and will not defeat the Iran-backed group, Nasrallah said, denying Hezbollah was behind a missile fired from Yemen which hit Riyadh last week.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday warned other countries and groups against using Lebanon as vehicle for a larger proxy fight in the Middle East, saying the United States strongly backed Lebanon's independence.

"There is no legitimate place or role in Lebanon for any foreign forces, militias or armed elements other than the legitimate security forces of the Lebanese state," Tillerson said in a statement released by the US State Department.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he had serious concerns over escalating tensions, and that it was essential to avert new conflict in the region.

"We are indeed very worried, and we hope we won't see an escalation," the United Nations chief told reporters. "It is essential that no new conflict erupts in the region, it could have devastating consequences."

Guterres said he had "very intense" contacts yesterday with Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and other countries in the region.

His comments come amid a deepening crisis between the two Middle Eastern nations that has thrust tiny Lebanon between Saudi Arabia and the region's other powerhouse, Iran.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia accused Lebanon of declaring war against it, citing aggression by the Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah.