Malcolm Turnbull has joined New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in Vietnam to commemorate Remembrance Day.

The leaders attended a modest service at their hotel in Da Nang on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, laying poppies on a table displaying the headwear of armed service members.

The brief "private moment of reflection" marked the 99th anniversary of the armistice which ended in the First World War.

"Today Australians and New Zealanders remember every ANZAC serviceman and woman who has made a supreme sacrifice to keep our nations free," Mr Turnbull told those gathered.

"ANZACs created an unbreakable bond between us and created a legend. We hold them dear in our hearts and minds."

The prime minister said the horrors of the Western Front were never darker than when autumn turned to winter in 1917, with more than 6800 dead in October alone.

"Yet our young soldiers and our young nations persevered. Resilient, strong and free," Mr Turnbull said.

Ms Ardern said the anniversary was a deeply personal one for New Zealand, which send 10 per cent of its fledgling population to the First World War, and suffered the highest per capita rate of casualties.

"Few families were untouched, mine included," Ms Ardern said, adding New Zealanders placed a high premium on peace.

"We owe it to all of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in war not to be complacent about the peace they gifted us."

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Trade Minister David Parker joined their leader for the service.

Ms Ardern said Australia's and New Zealand's bonds were solidified during the conflict - "one of the most devastating wars in human history."

"Despite the horrors and misery our troops treated each other with kindness, with empathy and with humour that we often refer to as mateship," she said.

"This continues to be a defining feature of our relationship."

Defence force crews, diplomats and officials travelling with the official delegations also attended the service.