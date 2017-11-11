Aliaksandra Sasnovich and CoCo Vandeweghe will do battle for the first time in the Fed Cup final. (AAP)

CoCo Vandeweghe will open the United States' bid to win the Fed Cup for the first time in 17 years when she takes on Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first rubber.

It will be the first meeting between Sasnovich and Vandeweghe, who are both unbeaten in Fed Cup competition this year.

The winner of their match will have a chance to become the first player to record a spotless year in Fed Cup singles rubbers since Petra Kvitova went unbeaten for Czech Republic in 2011.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarusian No.1 for the first time this year, will face US Open winner Sloane Stephens in the second rubber before the reverse singles on Sunday.

Stephens, the world No.13, will start as favourite despite failing to win a single match since her victory at Flushing Meadows in September.

Should the tie go to a decisive fifth rubber on Sunday, Vera Lapko and Lidziya Marozava will take on US pair Shelby Rogers and Alison Riske in doubles.

The hosts' chances of success suffered a blow when former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka said on Tuesday that she would miss the final due to an ongoing custody battle with her baby son's father.

Belarus have never won a Fed Cup championship while the United States won the last of their record 17 titles in 2000.

FULL DRAW:

* Saturday:

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) v CoCo Vandeweghe (US)

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Sloane Stephens (US)

* Sunday:

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v CoCo Vandeweghe (US)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) v Sloane Stephens (US)

Vera Lapko/Lidziya Marozava (Belarus) v Alison Riske/Shelby Rogers (US)