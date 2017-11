The Warriors retain the services of front-rower Albert Vete for two more seasons.

Albert Vete's Warriors career will stretch to at least five seasons after adding a two-year extension to his contract.

The front rower has re-committed to the end of the 2019 NRL season hoping to spend more time on the field than was possible this year.

The 24-year-old's campaign was cut short when he broke his right arm in the round 17 match against Manly in Perth.

Two-Test Tongan international Vete has played 44 first grade games across three seasons.